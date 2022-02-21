Storm brings snow, wind, cold to North Dakota

Bismarck-Mandan area residents who had to work on Presidents Day awoke to snow, wind and cold as a winter storm pushed its way through the state.

The system that blew in Sunday had dropped 2 inches of snow in Bismarck by Monday morning, with another 2-3 inches expected through the day, according to the National Weather Service. Schools were closed Monday for the holiday, as were city offices and state government.

Early snow reports from western North Dakota ranged from 2-3½ inches. The region was expected to get another inch or two through Tuesday morning.

"Light snow will linger in the south through tonight and into Tuesday," the weather service said. "Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibilities, especially in the James River Valley, where winds will be strongest. This could cause travel impacts through Tuesday."

Six inches of snow was reported in the Wishek and Ashley areas early Monday, and 8 inches was reported in the Ellendale area, according to weather service reports. Another 3-4 inches of snow was expected in southeastern North Dakota by Tuesday. State Transportation Department officials urged motorists in eastern North Dakota to travel with caution or not travel at all, but no roads were closed early Monday.

The system moved in from the Pacific Northwest. A widespread swath of 6-12 inches of snow was expected from the central and northern Rockies to the Great Lakes region, according to AccuWeather.

"The snow is likely to create slippery conditions on roadways," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph were accompanying the storm in many areas, worsening the conditions.

A semitrailer loaded with hogs rolled in the median of Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota on Sunday afternoon, according to the Highway Patrol.

Brian McNish, 68, of Nesbitt, Manitoba, was hauling the hogs from Manitoba to Wisconsin when he lost control in whiteout conditions south of Thompson in Grand Forks County. When he tried to drive out of the median the load shifted, and the trailer rolled over.

McNish was not injured. Many of the hogs were alive and salvageable following the crash, according to The Associated Press.

The North Dakota Stockman’s Association assisted the Patrol and state Transportation Department officials. The crashed happened about 2 p.m., and the crash scene was cleared about 11:30 p.m., KFGO reported.

The weather also will turn colder this week, with a drop in the jet stream allowing cold air to flood into the Northern Plains.

"Temperatures have dropped 40 to 50 degrees across most of North Dakota!" the weather service posted shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Bismarck saw a high temperature on Saturday of 52 degrees -- 23 degrees above normal. But the high Monday and Tuesday was expected to be about minus 5, gradually warming to the single digits above zero for the rest of the workweek. Overnight wind chills in central and western North Dakota are forecast to be in the minus 30s and minus 40s all week.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

