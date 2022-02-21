Storm brings snow, wind, cold to North Dakota; chain-reaction pileup in Cass County injures several

Bismarck-Mandan area residents who had to work on Presidents Day awoke to snow, wind and cold as a winter storm pushed its way through the state.

Conditions were worst in eastern North Dakota, where a multiple-vehicle pileup on Interstate 94 led to several injuries, and several highways were closed Monday afternoon.

The system that blew in Sunday had dropped 3-4 inches of snow in the metro area by midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Schools were closed Monday for the holiday, as were city, county and state offices.

Bismarck city crews were plowing emergency routes and major arterial streets, and planned to move into residential areas from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. People were asked to move parked vehicles off streets.

Midday snow reports from western North Dakota ranged from 2-5 inches. The western and central parts of the state weren't expected to get much more accumulation the rest of the day.

"Light snow will linger in the south through tonight and into Tuesday," the weather service said. "Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibilities, especially in the James River Valley, where winds will be strongest. This could cause travel impacts through Tuesday."

Six inches of snow was reported in Wishek at midday Monday, with 7 ½ inches at Fort Yates, 8 inches in Ellendale and more than 10 inches in Ashley, according to the weather service. Another 1-2 inches of snow was expected in parts of southeastern North Dakota by Tuesday. State Transportation Department officials urged motorists in eastern North Dakota to travel with caution or not travel at all.

Officials closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 from West Fargo to Casselton late Monday morning due to a chain-reaction pileup 6 miles west of Mapleton. Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer said he believes five semitrailers and eight other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to The Associated Press. Hischer told KFGO radio that a half-dozen people were injured and taken to Fargo hospitals.

It was the second such incident in the region in four days. Fourteen vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-94 just west of Valley City on Friday morning, amid stormy weather. There was one serious injury and three minor injuries, according to the Patrol.

Monday's pileup happened shortly before a blizzard warning was issued for the Fargo region. Officials later in the day shut down I-94 between Fargo and Jamestown, and I-29 between Fargo and the South Dakota border, along with portions of a couple of state highways in the Wahpeton area.

The rest of southern North Dakota was under either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory. No highways had been closed in the Bismarck-Mandan region by late afternoon.

The system moved in from the Pacific Northwest. A widespread swath of 6-12 inches of snow was expected from the central and northern Rockies to the Great Lakes region, according to AccuWeather.

"The snow is likely to create slippery conditions on roadways," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph were accompanying the storm in many areas, worsening the conditions.

A semitrailer loaded with hogs rolled in the median of Interstate 29 in eastern North Dakota on Sunday afternoon, according to the Patrol.

Brian McNish, 68, of Nesbitt, Manitoba, was hauling the hogs from Manitoba to Wisconsin when he lost control in whiteout conditions south of Thompson in Grand Forks County. When he tried to drive out of the median the load shifted, and the trailer rolled over.

McNish was not injured. Many of the hogs were alive and salvageable following the crash, according to AP. The North Dakota Stockman’s Association assisted the Patrol and state Transportation Department officials. The crash happened about 2 p.m., and the crash scene was cleared about 11:30 p.m., KFGO reported.

The weather also has turned colder this week, with a drop in the jet stream allowing cold arctic air to flood into the Northern Plains.

"Temperatures have dropped 40 to 50 degrees across most of North Dakota!" the weather service posted shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

Bismarck saw a high temperature on Saturday of 52 degrees -- 23 degrees above normal. But the high Monday and Tuesday was expected to be about minus 5, gradually warming to the single digits above zero for the rest of the workweek. Overnight wind chills in central and western North Dakota are forecast to be in the minus 30s and minus 40s all week.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

