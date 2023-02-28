A storm system that moved out of the Rockies and into the Northern Plains could drop nearly a foot of snow on parts of southern North Dakota.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for south central and southeastern North Dakota from noon Tuesday to noon Wednesday, for heavy snow and wind gusts up to 45 mph. A winter weather advisory was in effect for the southwest and central regions, for up to half a foot of snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

"An area of heavy snow is expected across south central North Dakota and the James River Valley (Tuesday) afternoon through Wednesday morning," the weather service said in a statement. "Impactful snow will fall elsewhere across western and central North Dakota south of Highway 2."

Snow on Tuesday afternoon was falling at rates up to an inch per hour, according to the weather service. No travel was advised in most of south central North Dakota, and the Highway Patrol restricted travel for permitted oversize vehicles in the region. Motorists in much of the rest of southern North Dakota were cautioned to be aware of treacherous conditions.

The difficult travel conditions were forecast to continue into Wednesday, especially for the morning commute.

Bismarck State College canceled Tuesday evening classes due to the weather, and said a decision on Wednesday classes would be made by 6 a.m.

The Bismarck-Mandan area is expected to get 6-10 inches of snow before the system blows out Wednesday afternoon.

The system will not usher in frigid arctic air like last week's storm did. Wednesday's high temperature in the capital city is forecast in the teens, warming to the 30s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend.

"Arctic air will be absent from this system when it initially moves across the central United States, which means the heavy snow threat will need to be generated mainly through the strength of the storm itself," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said. "An intense storm can overcome a warm atmosphere to generate heavy snowfall, but if this storm is slow to strengthen, snowfall may not be especially heavy over the central states."

Bismarck has received 63.1 inches of snow so far this winter, 26.4 inches above normal, according to weather service data. The city’s record snowfall for an entire winter is 101.6 inches in the winter of 1996-97.