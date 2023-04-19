No travel was advised in northwestern North Dakota's Burke and Divide counties on Wednesday as a snow storm blew into the region.

State Transportation Department officials reported heavy snow, near-zero visibility and icy roads. The Highway Patrol restricted travel for permitted oversize vehicles in Burke, Divide and Williams counties due to the conditions. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Burke and Divide counties until 7 a.m. Thursday for 6-10 inches of snow and winds gusting to 40 mph.

A winter weather advisory was posted for the rest of northwest North Dakota and portions of the north central region, including Williston and Minot. Snow was expected to linger into Friday, with potential total accumulations from the storm ranging from more than a foot in the extreme northwest to around half a foot in the Williston and Minot areas.

Montana-Dakota Utilities, Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative and Burke-Divide Electric Co-op were reporting a total of about 140 customers without power at midday Wednesday.

An April 2022 blizzard downed thousands of power poles in western North Dakota and cut power to thousands of people in the region. U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., on Wednesday announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $1.1 million to Burke-Divide Electric to help cover repairs from that storm and subsequent flooding.

The Bismarck-Mandan area and southwestern North Dakota could see 1-2 inches of snow by the end of the workweek. Wind gusts in the metro area on Friday could approach 40 mph, according to the weather service.

Bismarck has received 99.8 inches of snow this season -- third most in 148 years of record-keeping. Another 0.6 inches would move the ranking up to second, surpassing the 2008-09 total of 100.3 inches. Another 1.9 inches is needed to break the city's 1996-97 record of 101.6 inches.

Flooding

Numerous flood warnings prompted by spring snowmelt remained posted in the eastern third of North Dakota on Wednesday, particularly for rural areas.

The Red River surpassed moderate flood stage of 25 feet at Fargo late Tuesday. It's forecast to surpass major flood stage of 30 feet early Thursday and crest around 34.5 feet early next week. The state's largest city has made so many preventative upgrades after flood battles in previous years that officials aren’t worried until the river approaches 37 feet.

Gov. Doug Burgum earlier this month declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, making state resources including the National Guard available to help in any flood fights. Burgum on Wednesday said the Northern Plains Unmanned Aircraft System Test Site in Grand Forks will help, including using drones to monitor flooding. The drones also helped assess damage to electrical infrastructure in the west after the blizzard a year ago.

The Highway Patrol on Wednesday identified a northeastern North Dakota woman who died last weekend when she lost control of her SUV on a flooded highway.

Dawn Lecy-Nadeau, 54, of Cando, was westbound on state Highway 66 around 7:45 a.m. Sunday when she hit a stretch of road that was covered in water due to snowmelt. Her vehicle veered off the highway, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the flooded ditch, authorities said. She suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

