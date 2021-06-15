State sets drought meetings in 3 cities

Gov. Doug Burgum and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will host public town hall meetings Wednesday and Thursday in the Washburn, Rugby and Medora areas to discuss drought in the state.

The meeting are an opportunity for farmers, ranchers and others to talk about the challenges from extreme and exceptional drought. More than two-thirds of North Dakota is in those two categories, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

Also participating in the meetings will be Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard and director of the Department of Emergency Services; Homeland Security Director Cody Schulz; Interim State Engineer John Paczkowski; and representatives from North Dakota State University Extension and the federal Farm Service Agency.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burgum in April declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov. The state Agriculture Department has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda.