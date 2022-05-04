State aid available for power outage costs due to blizzard

Households in northwestern North Dakota who dealt with extended power outages in the wake of a devastating late-April blizzard can now apply for state aid.

The assistance through the Department of Human Services is for homeowners and renters in Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail and Williams counties who went without power for five or more days and who earn less than the median income in their county.

“As utility companies continue to work overtime to restore power to customers, this assistance can provide a measure of relief for eligible renters and homeowners who have needed to run generators or rent hotel rooms until service is restored," Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday.

The April 22-23 storm brought heavy snow, freezing rain and strong winds to the region, downing more than 4,000 power poles and cutting electricity to about 19,000 customers. An estimated 2,600 households remained without power on Tuesday night, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

“The extended power outages in the northwest region have added yet another challenge for North Dakota households who continue to recover from the (coronavirus) pandemic,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said.

The new NW N.D. Emergency Housing Stability program can provide up to $100 per day, per impacted household. Applications are being accepted until June 15 at helpishere.nd.gov (select the "housing" tab), or at a North Star Human Service Zone or Mountrail McKenzie Human Service Zone office.

For more details, go to https://www.applyforhelp.nd.gov/nw-nd-emergency-housing-stability.

