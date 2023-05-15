Record-breaking heat over the Pacific Northwest in recent days is expanding into the central U.S. early this week.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday in the Bismarck-Mandan area were forecast to be close to 80 degrees. Normal for this time of year is highs in the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

The unusually warm weather pushed temps into the 90s in the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, breaking records in several cities, according to AccuWeather. It was the first time in more than a decade that Seattle had reached 90 degrees in May.

It's unlikely Bismarck will see any records. The city's high marks for May 15, 16 and 17 all are in the 90s.

The summerlike weather could increase the chance of wildfires in the state. The fire danger on Monday was rated "moderate" in much of the southwest and also in the northeast, but still "low" in central North Dakota, including in Burleigh and Morton counties, according to the state Department of Emergency Services.

Burleigh County does not have a burn ban in place. Morton County does -- outdoor burning is restricted when the rating is in the high, very high or extreme category. The fire danger rating and information on burn bans can be found at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps.

The sunny skies and summerlike heat will give way to a cold front moving out of Canada that will push through the region on Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the state on Wednesday followed by cooler and breezy conditions with isolated showers to close out the week, according to the weather service.

It's a similar pattern to last week, when the end of the workweek was marked by rain. Bismarck officially got 1.7 inches Thursday through Saturday, while other areas got significantly more, according to weather service reports: 2 inches in Bowman and Williston, 2.3 inches in Dickinson, 2.8 inches in New Leipzig, 4.2 inches in Hettinger, 4.5 inches in Minot and 5.1 inches in Sawyer.

High temperatures will drop significantly late this week as the low pressure system moves through but still reach into the mid-60s in the metro area. The weekend should prove a little nicer, with sunny skies and highs back up in the mid-to-upper-70s.