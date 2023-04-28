Drought has disappeared from more than half of North Dakota after the recent melt of one of the biggest snowpacks in years.

Meanwhile, farmers are finally getting into the fields after a sloppy start to spring.

About 95% of the state was in some form of drought at the beginning of April; this week only about 55% is, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, released Thursday. The reduction has mainly come in the south central and southeast regions, which had heavy snowpacks.

Bismarck saw its second-snowiest winter of all time, and the city set several snow depth records over the course of the season. The southeast -- particularly the lower James River Valley -- had some of the wettest snowpack in the state, according to the National Weather Service.

"The general pattern observed during the past few weeks continued," Richard Tinker, a meteorologist and drought expert with several agencies including the Climate Prediction Center, wrote in this week's drought report. "Unusually deep snowpack was melting in the central and northern Dakotas, leading to some improvements there, including the removal of all moderate drought from northern North Dakota."

Moderate drought still remains in a large part of the western third of North Dakota, which had less winter snowpack. The fire danger on Friday was rated as moderate to high in much of western North Dakota, according to state Emergency Services. Golden Valley and Slope counties have burning restrictions in place.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Crop report

Farmers as of Sunday had planted 1% of North Dakota's staple spring wheat crop, behind the five-year average of 6%, according to the weekly crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Durum wheat seeding also was at 1%, closer to the average of 3%.

The condition of the winter wheat crop -- which is planted in the fall, goes dormant over winter and is harvested after maturing the following year -- was 95% fair to good.

Cattle and calf conditions also were rated mostly fair to good, with calving progress matching the average pace at two-thirds complete. Hay supplies were 65% adequate, and stock water supplies were 93% adequate to surplus.

Soil moisture supplies also are flush, which should boost crops once they're in the ground. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 84% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture supplies were 73% in those categories. At the beginning of the month, before the snowmelt, the percentages were 77 and 65, respectively.

Weekend weather

The weekend in the Bismarck-Mandan area looks to be warm but windy.

High temperatures are forecast in the mid-50s on both Saturday and Sunday, just slightly below the norm of low-60s for this time of year, according to the weather service.

Skies should be sunny, but northwest winds of 20-30 mph are expected Saturday, with gusts up to 45 mph.