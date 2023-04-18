Spring flooding concerns have largely eased in western North Dakota, but now a snow storm is bearing down on part of the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for northwest and north central North Dakota, including Williston and Minot, from late Tuesday through Thursday evening. From 4-12 inches of snow is possible, along with winds gusting to 35-40 mph, forecasters said. North central counties also could see light ice accumulations.

Bismarck-Mandan is not included in the storm watch, but the area could see rain and gusty winds through the end of the workweek. Gusts are forecast to exceed 30 mph on Wednesday and Friday. There also is a good chance for light snow later in the week, including a 70% chance on Thursday night, with patchy blowing and drifting snow on Friday.

Flood warnings remain for the Souris and Cannonball rivers in central North Dakota, but not for major flooding. All other specific flood warnings in the region and in western North Dakota have expired. Flood warnings persist throughout the eastern third of the state. The main concern continues to be in the Red River Valley, which could see a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain this week, according to the weather service.

Cass County officials and volunteers have filled 200,000 sandbags in preparation for flood-fighting in the Fargo area. The Red is projected to surpass major flood stage of 30 feet this weekend and continue to rise, exceeding 33 feet early next week.

Minor flood stage for the river in Fargo is 18 feet, and moderate flood stage is 25 feet. The level on Tuesday morning was 23 feet. The city has made so many preventative upgrades after flood battles in previous years that officials aren’t fazed until the river approaches 37 feet. Rural flooding in the valley is a big concern, however.