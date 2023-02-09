Bismarck is continuing to set snowfall records even when it doesn't snow.

The snow depth in the capital city measured at least 12 inches for 54 consecutive days starting on Dec. 14, breaking the previous record of 50 days in late 2016 and early 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

Bismarck at the end of 2022 had 51.3 inches of snow for the season, the most in city history from October through December, after record-setting early season blizzards. But precipitation tapered off with the new year, and the total has risen only to 54.7 inches. A recent surge of warm Pacific air also has pushed temperatures above freezing and melted some of the snow. The official snow depth fell to 11 inches on Monday, ending the record streak.

Another continues, however. The record for consecutive days of at least 6 inches of snow on the ground in Bismarck is 108, in the winter of 1996-97. Bismarck this winter was at 91 days and counting on Thursday.

Drought and flooding

The moisture will be welcome come spring, with drought persisting in the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows all of the state remaining in some form of drought, mostly the "moderate" category. Most of Burleigh and Morton counties is in the lesser "abnormally dry" category. A patch of severe drought in the northwest shrunk slightly over the week, though not due to recent precipitation.

"Most of the region was dry for the week," National Drought Mitigation Center Climatologist Brian Fuchs wrote in this week's report, adding, "Some improvements to severe drought were brought into western North Dakota based on reassessing the data going back a couple of years."

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the center, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the federal Agriculture Department.

Dry soils are keeping down the spring flood risk in North Dakota. Updated outlooks posted by the weather service on Thursday continued to show a low risk for serious flooding in western and central North Dakota, in the Missouri, James and Souris river basins. There also is a low risk of significant flooding in the Red River Valley.

The outlooks are not meant to be a forecast, but a look at the probabilities of flooding over the next 90 days given current conditions. The agency updates them regularly heading into spring. The spring melt season typically is around the second to fourth week of March.

Disaster loans

President Joe Biden earlier this week issued a disaster declaration for seven North Dakota counties in response to a record-setting early November blizzard.

The move paves the way for federal aid for state, tribal, and local governments, on a cost-share basis. It also makes some private nonprofits eligible for low-interest federal disaster loans. Eligible counties are Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent and Wells. Private nonprofits in those counties that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for loans of up to $2 million.

“Private nonprofit organizations should contact Strategic Communications Chief Eric Jensen of the North Dakota Emergency Services by calling 701-328-8154, emailing ericjensen@nd.gov or visiting https://www.des.nd.gov to obtain information about applicant briefings,” said Tanya Garfield, director of the U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

The interest rate on the loans is 2.375%, with terms up to 30 years. The deadline to apply for property damage is April 6. The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 6. For more information, go to https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.