Snow, ice forecast for Bismarck-Mandan; brunt of storm expected to the east

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for the Bismarck-Mandan area from Thursday evening through Friday evening, as a winter storm bears down on the state.

Up to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are forecast for the metro area. Winds on Friday are expected to gust up to 45 mph.

"The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning commute," the National Weather Service said.

The brunt of the bad weather is expected in eastern North Dakota, where a winter storm warning was posted and up to 10 inches of snow expected.

"The western edge of the heavier totals remains uncertain," the weather service said. "A small change in track could mean large differences in totals."

The storm system is moving out of Canada and could stretch as far south as Atlanta, which hasn't seen measurable snowfall in about four years, according to AccuWeather.

Temperatures aren't expected to drop substantially in North Dakota because there isn't a major push of Arctic air on the heels of the storm, according to AccuWeather. Highs for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast by the National Weather Service in the 20s through Saturday, and in the 30s Sunday and on Monday, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

