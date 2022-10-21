Snow, cold expected to blow into North Dakota early next week

Widespread precipitation is expected across western and central North Dakota on Sunday and Monday, with the possibility of accumulating snow in some areas and potentially even some travel impacts.

The probability of at least half an inch of precipitation is in the 40-60% range across most of the region, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck-Mandan is in an area in the upper end of the range.

The region can use the moisture -- nearly all of western and central North Dakota is in moderate or severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Precipitation in Bismarck for the month is nearly an inch below normal, and for the year it's now 3.4 inches below normal, according to weather service data.

"The not-so-good news ... some locations could see their first accumulating snow of the season, especially places in western North Dakota," the weather service said.

There is a "medium chance" -- 40-70% -- of at least an inch of snow in the western third of the state, and a "low" chance -- 10-39% -- for central North Dakota, including Bismarck-Mandan.

The change in the weather will be due to colder air packed with moisture that's moving from the Pacific Northwest across the Rockies, according to AccuWeather.

Some higher-elevation mountain areas in the West could see a foot or more of snow. Winter storm watches are posted for parts of the Northern Rockies.

"As the storm intensifies over the Plains from Sunday night to Monday, it will take a more northerly track that allows colder air to sweep in at a faster pace over western portions of Nebraska and the Dakotas as well as the eastern portions of Montana and Wyoming," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski reported.

High winds in some areas could mix with snow to reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less, he said, adding that could impact travel on Interstate 94.

The high temperature in Bismarck-Mandan on Monday is forecast to be only in the upper 30s, about 15 degrees cooler than normal and a drop of more than 40 degrees from Thursday's high of 81, according to the weather service.