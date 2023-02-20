An arctic blast pushing over the Rockies will bring a couple of rounds of snow and icy cold to North Dakota this week.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory for most of the state, including the Bismarck-Mandan region. Southwest and south-central North Dakota could see 3-6 inches of snow late Monday through Tuesday, with a good chance for an additional 4 or more inches Wednesday through Thursday.

Winds gusts up to 35 mph are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Near-blizzard conditions are possible with the second round of snow, along and south of Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Fargo.

Heavier bands of snow -- up to 2 feet -- are expected to the south, from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, through Minneapolis, according to AccuWeather.

Bismarck so far this winter has received about 55 inches of snow -- a little more than 4 ½ feet. That's nearly 21 inches above normal, according to weather service data.

Arctic air will plunge into the Northern Plains as the jet stream drops to the south.

"Temperature readings can drop quickly, likely falling between 20-40 degrees over 24 hours for most locations," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Sunday's high in Bismarck was 32 degrees. It's forecast to drop to minus 5 on Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight lows around 15-20 below, according to the weather service forecast. Normal for this time of year in the Bismarck area is a high of 30 degrees and a low around 10.

Wind chills -- the combination of air temperature and wind -- are forecast around minus 40 degrees in southwest and south-central North Dakota from early Wednesday through early Friday, according to the weather service. They're expected to be even colder in the northeast.