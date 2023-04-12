Unseasonably warm weather early this week led to record heat in southwestern North Dakota and boosted snowmelt, leading to some minor flooding and swamped roads in the west.

The temperature in Dickinson on Tuesday reached 83 degrees, breaking the city's April 11 record of 81 degrees set in 1949, according to the National Weather Service.

Bismarck officially reached only 58 degrees. However, the site at the airport where the official temperature is measured was 10-15 degrees cooler than the rest of the metro area, likely due to snow piled up near the observation site, according to the weather service. The temperature at the agency's office right next to the airport reached 69 degrees.

A cold front moving through will drop high temps in the Bismarck-Mandan area into the 40s through the weekend. There also are chances for rain and even snow late in the workweek. AccuWeather reported that precipitation amounts will be low and not likely to be a major factor in runoff and potential flooding.

The warmer weather is cutting into the snowpack left behind by one of the snowiest winters on record. Bismarck's snow depth has fallen to 8 inches, down from 15 inches on Saturday, according to National Weather Service data.

The snowmelt is leading to localized flooding.

"There is a tremendous amount of snow on the ground over a large part of the Northern Plains, as well as a lot of water locked up in that snow," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said, though he added, "In some cases, where temperatures dip below freezing at night, the thaw will be gradual and flooding may be limited."

The biggest threat is in the Red River Valley of eastern North Dakota, where officials and residents have been busy filling sandbags this week. No major flooding is expected in the west, due primarily to dry soils resulting from prolonged drought.

The National Weather Service has issued numerous warnings in the west for localized flooding, however. The warnings as of midday Wednesday impacted Adams, Bowman, Dunn, Grant, Hettinger, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail, Morton, Stark, Sioux and Slope counties.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding," forecasters said.

Emergency workers in Hebron used heavy equipment to break up an ice jam on a bridge over the Little Knife River. The river level was at the bottom of the bridge at 4 a.m. Wednesday but by midmorning had dropped about 4 feet, according to Assistant Morton County Emergency Manager Joel Rostberg. No homes were in danger.

County Road 139 east of Hebron reopened Wednesday. It had been closed from the east side of Hebron to the Interstate 94 on-ramp.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday declared a statewide emergency for spring flooding, making state resources including the National Guard available to help in any flood fights in coming weeks.

The Guard as part of its flood response preparation conducted one-ton sandbag training on Wednesday in the Kimball Bottoms area near the Missouri River south of Bismarck. The Guard’s Company C, 2nd Battalion, 285th Aviation Regiment will have another round of training on Sunday.

Flood resources are available at www.weather.gov/flood. A flood risk identification portal is available at https://ndram.dwr.nd.gov/.

The city of Bismarck and Burleigh County have opened four self-fill sandbag sites. Sand and bags are available. People should bring their own shovels and gloves. Sites:

Near Cottonwood Park (Santa Fe Avenue and South 12th Street yard waste site)

Country West Road (southwest of Cody Drive yard waste site)

Missouri Valley Complex -- use the south entrance off Bismarck Expressway and exit on Main Avenue.

Misty Waters Boat Ramp Parking Lot -- Misty Waters Drive