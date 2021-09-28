Record heat hits western North Dakota; cooldown expected Wednesday

The start of the fall season in western North Dakota is being marked by record heat, though a cooldown to more seasonal autumn temperatures is in store.

Minot set a record high for the date on Monday at 93 degrees, and Dickinson tied its high at 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Both records had stood for more than a century, with Dickinson's dating to 1898.

Bismarck's Monday high of 91 was 23 degrees above normal but fell short of the city's record for the date of 98 degrees set in 1952.

A storm system in the Pacific Northwest is pushing warm, dry air into the Northern Plains and southern Canada early this week.

"Many locations in this region had an above-normal summer in terms of temperatures and are now starting off fall the same way," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

Temperatures throughout the Northern Plains on Tuesday were expected to remain in the range of 20 degrees above normal, according to AccuWeather.