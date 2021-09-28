Record heat hits western North Dakota; cooldown expected Wednesday

The start of the fall season in western North Dakota is being marked by record heat, though a cooldown to more seasonal autumn temperatures is in store.
Minot set a record high for the date on Monday at 93 degrees, and Dickinson tied its high at 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Both records had stood for more than a century, with Dickinson's dating to 1898.
Bismarck's Monday high of 91 was 23 degrees above normal but fell short of the city's record for the date of 98 degrees set in 1952.
A storm system in the Pacific Northwest is pushing warm, dry air into the Northern Plains and southern Canada early this week.
"Many locations in this region had an above-normal summer in terms of temperatures and are now starting off fall the same way," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
Temperatures throughout the Northern Plains on Tuesday were expected to remain in the range of 20 degrees above normal, according to AccuWeather.
Minot was one city challenging its Sept. 28 record, with a forecast high of 95 degrees and a record of 94 degrees, set in 1905. Bismarck's record for the date of 97 degrees also was set that year, but the city was forecast to reach only 94 degrees Tuesday. Dickinson was expected to reach 96 degrees, short of its 98 degree record, also set in 1905.
The weather service posted a red flag warning Tuesday for critical fire conditions throughout southwestern North Dakota -- high heat, humidity as low as 10% and wind gusts up to 35 mph. There already have been more than 2,200 wildfires in the state this year, scorching an area more than six times the size of Bismarck.
The warning was in effect from 1-10 p.m. Central time. "Do not burn outdoors, and follow all posted burn bans," the weather service urged.
All central and western North Dakota counties with the exception of Kidder have some form of burning restrictions in place. Most southwestern counties were in the extreme fire danger category on Tuesday, with much of the rest of the west half of North Dakota including Burleigh and Morton counties in the very high category.
The heat isn't going to last. A cold front is forecast to push through the region on Wednesday, lowering high temps in North Dakota into the 60s and 70s -- a dramatic change that AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said "will leave some feeling as if they are riding a weather roller coaster."
The hot weather early this week would be above-normal even for late July in North Dakota, according to weather service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton. After Tuesday, "I don't think we'll see that type of warmth anymore," he said.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.