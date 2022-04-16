Record cold covers North Dakota as another storm threatens

Record cold is blanketing North Dakota in the wake of a historic blizzard, and another potential storm is bearing down on the state.

Several record-low daily maximum temperatures were set Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature in Bismarck reached only 25 degrees, breaking the city's April 15 record of 32 degrees set in 2011.

Dickinson got only to 24 degrees. The previous mark in that city was 30, in 2013.

Jamestown's Friday high was 25, breaking that city's record of 32, set in 2011.

Minot's April 15 record of 27 set in 2000 also fell, when the city's high on Friday reached only 24.

A drop in the jet stream has allowed cold Canadian air to push south. It will persist through the weekend, with high temps in Bismarck-Mandan 25-30 degrees below normal, and linger into the workweek.

Another factor in the unseasonable weather is the fresh snow. A vast area of deep snow cover can cancel out the warming effects of strong April sunshine, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo.

Another round of snow is expected late Saturday and Sunday. The system is moving over the Rockies from the Pacific Northwest, just like the blizzard Tuesday through Thursday.

"Since the storm will take a nearly west-to-east track after emerging from the Rockies, the stripe of heaviest snow is likely to extend along the U.S./Canada border from Saturday night to Sunday night," AccuWeather Lead Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for northern North Dakota, which could see another 5-8 inches of snow and 40 mph winds. Southern North Dakota is expected to get no more than a couple of inches, but strong winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

Areas of northern North Dakota have a greater than 70% chance of receiving 2 inches or more of snow, according to the weather service. Bismarck-Mandan is in an area of "medium" risk -- 40-70% -- of 2 inches. There's a low chance -- less than 40% -- in the southwest.

Snowfall totals from the three-day blizzard range from 18.3 inches in Bismarck to 36 inches in Minot. Bismarck averages 4.6 inches of snow in April, but has gotten 19.4 inches this month.

In some areas of North Dakota, there will be more snow on the ground for Easter than there was during Christmas, according to AccuWeather.

Snow removal crews in the metro area are still working to clear residential streets -- a task officials say is taking three times longer than normal due to the wet, heavy nature of the blizzard snow.

Snow removal information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal and https://www.cityofmandan.com/snowremoval.

Statewide road conditions are at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.