Police: Watford City man who died in blizzard refused ride to shelter

A 60-year-old Watford City man who died during last week's historic blizzard had been assisted by police the night before his body was found in the snow but declined to be taken to a shelter when he couldn't get home, authorities say.

Meanwhile, police in Minot have identified a woman found dead during the storm in that city, and released more details on the circumstances.

The cause of Vaughn Bloxham's death in Watford City and whether the severe weather was a factor are still being investigated, Police Chief Jesse Wellen said Monday. There are no signs of foul play, he said.

Bloxham called 911 at about 7 p.m. Wednesday after his vehicle became stuck and ran out of gas. Three police officers and a city public works employee worked for about 1 ½ hours to rescue him, according to Wellen. Bloxham eventually was able to walk from his vehicle to a city snowplow.

Officers then tried to give Bloxham a ride to the area of his home but were unable to get there due to the storm. Watford City got 18 inches of snow during the three-day blizzard, along with winds gusting to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Bloxham refused to go to a hotel or the city storm shelter and asked to be dropped off about nine blocks from his residence, according to Wellen.

Bloxham's body was found about 2 p.m. Thursday on the ground about a block from his home, the chief said.

The temperature in the region dropped into the teens early Thursday, according to weather service data. The wind chill would have been slightly below zero. Police are not immediately releasing information on what Bloxham was wearing, Officer Jeffrey Jensen told the Tribune. He did not elaborate.

Minot police also investigated the death of a person during the blizzard. Officers in that city responded about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of a woman in the snow near the post office. Minot got 36 inches of snow during the storm, along with the strong winds.

Police on Monday identified the woman as Barbara Campbell, 73, of Minot. She was dealing with mental health issues and was not adequately dressed for the weather, according to Police Capt. Justin Sundheim. Foul play is not suspected in her death.

"Investigation to this point leads us to believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow, sometime this past Wednesday night or early Thursday morning," Sundheim said.

The temperature in Minot early Thursday dropped to 14 degrees, with a wind chill around minus 5, according to weather service data.

