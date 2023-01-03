Plains storm system misses North Dakota; December was wet and cold in Bismarck

Heavy snow falling across parts of the Upper Midwest is largely bypassing North Dakota, and the Bismarck region can expect a pleasant week of quiet, seasonal weather.

The metro-area forecast for the rest of the week from the National Weather Service calls for high temperatures in the teens with overnight lows in the single digits. Normal highs for early January are in the low 20s, with overnight lows a few degrees above zero. No precipitation is in the forecast, though dense fog is likely to linger into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday in some areas.

A storm system sweeping from the Southwest across the Plains was expected to bring significant snowfall to several states, including South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where warnings were in effect Tuesday. But it was not expected to impact North Dakota, other than clipping the southeastern corner of the state.

That wasn't the case with previous "Colorado low" systems that brought blizzards to North Dakota in November and December.

Bismarck at the end of the year had 51.3 inches of snow for the season, the most in city history from October through December, according to the weather service. The previous record was 45.8 inches in 2008. In the winter of 1996-97, when Bismark had a record snowfall of 101.6 inches, the October-through-December total was 43.7 inches.

December also was cold. The average temperature in Bismarck through Dec. 23 was 7 degrees -- 12 degrees colder than normal, according to the weather service. The highest temp in the capital city during the month was 38 degrees on Dec. 4; the lowest was minus 20 on Dec. 21 and 22 -- a swing of nearly 60 degrees.

Dickinson's average temp was about 6 degrees, nearly 15 degrees below average. The city's warmest temp was 40 degrees on Dec. 4, and its coldest was minus 25 on the 21st -- a difference of 65 degrees.