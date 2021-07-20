Parched Plains: North Dakota drought impacting wildlife from birds to fish; effects on hunting uncertain

"And in '99, it was 'oh my gosh, there's water and there's ducks everywhere!'" he said.

But he worries about what hunting will be like this fall.

"There will be an impact -- we've had drought across the whole Prairie Pothole Region," he said, referring to the area that stretches from central Iowa to northwest Alberta in Canada and is a prime production area for ducks due to its numerous potholes, or wetlands. "There will be an impact to young ducks."

The southward migration of ducks will be key, according to Elsberry.

"If things are good in Canada, we may not notice any difference come hunting season, but south of us, they might notice that they don't get as much of an early push from our ducks," he said.

As for North Dakota, fewer wetlands could concentrate the ducks more as they fly through -- but it also could bunch up the hunters, Elsberry said.

"If those birds are hunted hard, they can decide to fly farther south earlier than they wanted to," he said.

