Northwestern North Dakota hit by flash flooding, hail; tornadoes sighted

Northwestern North Dakota overnight Thursday was hit by the state's most severe weather yet this year, with hail and flash flooding in Williston, tornado sightings in McKenzie County and extreme winds throughout the state.
Rainfall as heavy as 3-4½ inches fell in the Tioga area. Flash flooding hit Williston, where streets and cars were flooded, Bismarck National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Hargrove said.
Golf ball-size hail fell in the Williston area. Two or three tornadoes were sighted south of Alexander near the Sather Dam.
The storm moved west to east, bringing high winds to central North Dakota.
Winds gusted as high as 79 mph at Long Lake National Wildlife near Moffit and 70 mph at Beulah. A pole building blew down near Steele, and power poles broke near Hebron, according to National Weather Service reports. A power line was downed in Richardton. Half dollar-size hail fell near Glen Ullin.
"The northwest really got hit much harder," Hargrove said. "However, with the straight-line winds, it got pretty active from really the Hebron area over through the James River Valley through the night."
Montana-Dakota Utilities crews worked to restore electricity to 7,500 customers across the Dakotas and eastern Montana who lost power at various points during the storm due to weather-related issues such as fallen trees and branches, spokesman Mark Hanson said.
The entirety of the eastern Montana towns of Sidney, Fairview and Savage lost power, and outages extended as far east as central North Dakota and into northwestern South Dakota. Outages in Montana and northwestern North Dakota could take a while to restore, as MDU had to rent a piece of equipment with tracks instead of wheels to tow its bucket trucks to fixed damaged poles and lines, Hanson said Friday morning. Heavy rains made it so muddy and wet in those areas that the trucks could not drive to the sites.
Heavy winds caused a tractor-trailer to overturn on Interstate 29 early Friday near Reynolds, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported. The winds tipped the empty vehicle into the median, where it rested in the median and the inside northbound lane. Driver Brian Dueck, 37, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, suffered minor injuries.
Hargrove said the storm was "our biggest severe weather event of the year so far."
Next week looks like it will be dry period with temperatures in the 90s, he said.
