Northwestern North Dakota hit by flash flooding, hail; tornadoes sighted

Northwestern North Dakota overnight Thursday was hit by the state's most severe weather yet this year, with hail and flash flooding in Williston, tornado sightings in McKenzie County and extreme winds throughout the state.

Rainfall as heavy as 3-4½ inches fell in the Tioga area. Flash flooding hit Williston, where streets and cars were flooded, Bismarck National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Hargrove said.

Golf ball-size hail fell in the Williston area. Two or three tornadoes were sighted south of Alexander near the Sather Dam.

The storm moved west to east, bringing high winds to central North Dakota.

Winds gusted as high as 79 mph at Long Lake National Wildlife near Moffit and 70 mph at Beulah. A pole building blew down near Steele, and power poles broke near Hebron, according to National Weather Service reports. A power line was downed in Richardton. Half dollar-size hail fell near Glen Ullin.

"The northwest really got hit much harder," Hargrove said. "However, with the straight-line winds, it got pretty active from really the Hebron area over through the James River Valley through the night."

