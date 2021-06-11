Northwestern North Dakota hit by flash flooding, hail; tornado sightings reported

"We have areas now that went from bone-dry to field capacity that are 100% saturated over the course of that time frame, but it's a testament to how heavy the rain was, how quickly it came down," Ritchison said.

The severe weather came on the heels of another storm that hit the state Tuesday, washing out rural roads and damaging trees and crops.

But the state's driest areas appeared to get the least amount of rain in the last week, such as the Bismarck-Minot corridor, which got nearly 1 inch of rain. Ritchison expects the area to "dry up quickly."

"Almost everyone got rain, it was just some of the lower totals happened to be where it's the driest," he said. Most of the state received ¼-inch to ¾-inch of rain, an average weekly total for the time of year, he said.

Next week looks like it will be dry and "back to summer," Ritchison said. Some thunderstorms could occur, but not as widespread.

"A week from now, we'll be talking about 'Yeah, we need rain again,' I think, very definitely," he said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

JACK DURA Capitol Reporter Follow JACK DURA Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today