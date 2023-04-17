A Cando woman died over the weekend when she lost control of her SUV on a flooded highway.

Meanwhile, flooding disrupted internet and telephone service at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park south of Mandan on Monday.

The 54-year-old Cando woman who died was westbound from the northeastern North Dakota town on state Highway 66 when she hit a stretch of road that was covered in water due to snowmelt, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle veered off the highway, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the flooded ditch.

The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. She was not immediately identified. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Some roads around North Dakota remain closed due to flooding of waterways as the spring snowmelt continues, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued several flood warnings.

"Snowpack has been soaking into the ground and the upper portions of soils are becoming saturated" in western and central North Dakota, including the James River Valley, the agency's Bismarck office said. "Areas that have appreciable snowpack remaining will see additional runoff in the coming days as the ponding water eventually makes its way through frozen culverts and into the waterways."

The Heart River at Mandan rose quickly on Friday due to ice jams, but it flooded only lowlands before falling back below flood stage over the weekend. That flood warning was lifted, along with most others in western North Dakota.

A washed-out riverbank at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park, which is near the confluence of the Heart and Missouri rivers, impacted internet and telephone lines, according to the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department. The outage could last a week, officials said Monday. The park remains open, but visitors are urged to stay away from the riverbanks.

People needing to contact the park can call the Parks and Recreation main phone number, 701-328-5357. Updates on the situation will be posted on the park's Facebook page.

The main flooding concern is in eastern North Dakota, where numerous flood warnings remain posted, particularly in the Red River Valley. Cass County officials and volunteers have filled 200,000 sandbags in preparation for flood-fighting in the Fargo area. The region could see rain from a late-week storm system in the Plains, according to AccuWeather.

The Bismarck-Mandan area also could see rain this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

"A more active pattern is ... expected for midweek with chances for rain, accumulating snow (especially in the north), and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the south Tuesday night," forecasters said.

There's a 30% chance of snow in the Bismarck metro area during the day Thursday, a 40% chance on Thursday night and a 50% chance on Friday.