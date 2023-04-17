A Cando woman died over the weekend when she lost control of her SUV on a flooded highway.

The 54-year-old woman was westbound from the northeastern North Dakota town on state Highway 66 when she hit a stretch of road that was covered in water due to snowmelt, according to the Highway Patrol. The vehicle veered off the highway, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the flooded ditch.

The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash that occurred around 7:45 a.m. Sunday. She was not immediately identified. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Numerous roads around North Dakota remain closed due to flooding of waterways as the spring snowmelt continues, according to the National Weather Service, which has issued several flood warnings.

"Snowpack has been soaking into the ground and the upper portions of soils are becoming saturated" in western and central North Dakota, including the James River Valley, the agency's Bismarck office said. "Areas that have appreciable snowpack remaining will see additional runoff in the coming days as the ponding water eventually makes its way through frozen culverts and into the waterways."

The Heart River at Mandan rose quickly on Friday due to ice jams, but it flooded only lowlands before falling back below flood stage over the weekend.

The main flooding concern is in the eastern Red River Valley, where flood warnings also are posted. Cass County officials and volunteers have filled 200,000 sandbags in preparation for flood-fighting in the Fargo area. The region could see rain from a late-week storm system in the Plains, according to AccuWeather.

The Bismarck-Mandan area also could see rain this week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

"A more active pattern is ... expected for midweek with chances for rain, accumulating snow (especially in the north), and maybe even a few thunderstorms in the south Tuesday night," forecasters said.

There's a 30% chance of snow in the Bismarck metro area during the day Thursday, a 40% chance on Thursday night and a 50% chance on Friday.