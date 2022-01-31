Newsroom Notebook: As the World Warms -- baking in Bismarck in 2021

When the wind chill is 35 below on a January morning and you're shoveling snow in the dark at 6 a.m. so you can go to work, it's easy to reminisce about grilling steaks on your patio just a few months before, beverage in hand, basking in the warmth from a cozy summer sun.

How cold has it been? Well, Thursday, Jan. 6, is a great example. The four major cities in western and central North Dakota all had high temperatures in the teens below zero that day. Bismarck's minus 11 was the city's fifth-coldest high temp this century, according to the National Weather Service.

But it's easy for your mind to let the frigid arctic air this month mask the fact that for much of 2021, many of us were, well, just plain hot and miserable.

The reality is that Bismarck was hotter last year than it's ever been. And given that the capital city is turning 150 years old this year, that's saying something.

New numbers

Recently released climate data is shedding even more light on the extreme nature of the hot, dry weather that blanketed western and central North Dakota in 2021.

The average temperature during the year in Minot and Dickinson was more than 2 degrees above normal, and in Jamestown and Bismarck it was about 4 degrees above normal, according to the weather service. Bismarck's average temperature of 47.2 degrees was a record, beating the previous mark of 46.5 degrees in 2016.

And last year wasn't an anomaly -- six of the hottest years on record in the capital city have occurred this century; five of them have been in the last 10 years.

But Bismarck residents didn't bake alone last year. It's impossible to deny that the entire planet is getting warmer. And even amid the teeth-chattering cold this month, that's not a good thing.

The 2021 National Climate Report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information says the average annual temperature for the contiguous U.S. was 54.5 degrees, 2.5 degrees above the 20th-century average and the fourth-warmest year in the 127 years of record-keeping. The six warmest years on record all have occurred since 2012.

Most U.S. states experienced above-average temperatures during 2021; North Dakota was in the "much above average" category, with temperatures as much as 5 degrees above normal. Bismarck, in addition to observing its warmest year ever, also experienced a record number of days at or above 100 degrees -- 15.

State Climatologist and North Dakota State University professor Adnan Akyuz has researched global warming and climate change. His quarterly reports in the North Dakota Climate Bulletin show that last winter was the 15th warmest on record in the state, the spring was the 22nd warmest, and the summer and fall both were the third-warmest.

March through November of last year also was the warmest nine-month period on record since 1895.

Hot weather records spanned the entire year -- Bismarck's records began with 52 degrees on Jan. 12 and ended on Dec. 1 with a high of 66 -- tied for the warmest temp ever recorded in the city in the month of December. To the west, Dickinson on Sept. 28 soared to 100 degrees -- the latest in the year that any weather station in the state has recorded a triple-digit temperature, according to the weather service.

Akyuz told me that last year's statewide drought -- which set several records for scope and longevity -- "had a significant impact on warmer-than-average temperatures.

"Combined with the long-term warming trend, it is not surprising that we have had record temperatures in locations that suffered extreme drought," he said.

Bismarck was definitely one of those locations. The area was in extreme drought for much of the year, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Conditions in western and central North Dakota improved greatly late last year thanks to ample snowfall, but the northwestern corner of the state is still in extreme drought, and much of the western half of North Dakota is still in moderate or severe drought.

Positive signs

The latest drought briefing from the weather service, issued earlier this month, says above-normal precipitation so far this winter has helped improve drought in the central and eastern parts of the state.

"While not everyone may appreciate shoveling snow in subzero temperatures, we now find ourselves with a normal to well above normal snowpack across most of the state," the weather service says. "So even though we are just approaching the halfway point of our snow accumulation season, the trend (no matter how tenuous it may be) is of continued improvement in hydrologic conditions."

Count me among the "not everyone" in the first part of that quote. But I acknowledge we need the moisture, even if I don't like laboriously moving it from my driveway to my lawn. And the drought briefing has more good news -- near-normal to below-normal temps are favored to continue through the rest of winter and into early spring.

So let's let last year's heat remain a distant memory ... at least for a few more months. I'll take 35 below over 100 above any day.

Newsroom Notebook is a periodic column written by members of the Tribune newsroom that focuses on our community and everyday life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0