New task force to bolster wildfire fighting in North Dakota

State officials are augmenting efforts to battle wildfires in North Dakota amid this summer's drought through a new task force.

The program initiated by the North Dakota Forest Service and the state Department of Emergency Services gives local fire departments the ability to respond outside their jurisdictions, if needed. Personnel and equipment from the Williston and Kindred fire departments and Dickinson Rural Fire Department recently were on standby to provide state support.

“The rapid development of the North Dakota wildland fire task force once again highlights our state’s creativity and willingness to help one another in a time of need,” State Forester Tom Claeys said in a statement.

Fire departments generally can volunteer to be assigned to the task force for weeklong increments consisting of 12-hour shifts. The length of those assignments can be extended up to 21 days. The Williston, Kindred and Dickinson Rural departments demobilized Thursday after 11 days on standby. The Williston department on Monday helped the Williston Rural Fire Department respond to a blaze east of the city.

"I think it’s really important for our state to grow this program so that we have these resources to do this,” Williston Fire Capt. Clint Bates said.

There have been more than 1,700 wildfires in North Dakota this summer, scorching more than 112,000 acres. That's nearly double the number of fires in all of 2020, and more than nine times the burned acreage last year.

