The Bismarck-Mandan region is closing out February with yet another snowfall record this winter, and more measurable snow is likely by the time the calendar turns to March.

Monday marked the 109th straight day that the capital city had a snowpack of at least 6 inches, breaking the previous mark of 108 consecutive days set during the winter of 1996-97.

Monday also was the 109th straight day of a snow depth of at least 8 inches. The previous record was 80 days, set in 2010.

"We've blown by that one," National Weather Service Meteorologist Alex Edwards said.

The city from mid-December to early February also set a record with 54 consecutive days of a snowpack measuring at least 12 inches, surpassing the mark of 50 days set during the winter of 2016-17.

Bismarck's official snow depth is once again at 12 inches after last week's storm. The city so far this winter has received 63.1 inches of snow, 26.7 inches above normal. The total is likely to rise by midweek.

More snow

Heavy snow and blowing snow are possible Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning across southern North Dakota, according to the weather service.

Bismarck is in an area of high potential for at least 2 inches of snow, and in an area of low potential for more than 6 inches.

The system is moving straight out of the Rockies, according to Edwards.

"It's a compact little system, so the band of heavier snow that should develop will come over a spatially narrow area. Where that materializes is still in question," he said Monday morning. "Someone is going to receive 6 inches. Currently the best probability for this is south of the interstate, closer to the South Dakota border. But it wouldn't take much to nudge that north, and Bismarck could see 6 inches."

Bismarck got 7.7 inches of snow from last week's storm, including 4.5 inches on Feb. 21 — a city record for that date. That system also ushered in frigid temperatures, and Bismarck set a record low on Friday morning of minus 29 degrees, breaking the city's Feb. 24 mark of minus 28 degrees set in 1993. Several other western cities came close to their record lows, according to the weather service.

The weekend saw a warmup as air from the west pushed out the arctic blast. Highs this week for Bismarck-Mandan are forecast in the teens, 20s and 30s, with no subzero overnight lows.

Snowplow crash

No serious injuries were reported when an SUV rear-ended a snowplow on a slick Interstate 94 in foggy conditions early Monday in Barnes County.

The SUV driven by an 18-year-old Grand Forks man overturned in the median following the crash about 6 a.m., 9 miles west of Sanborn. The driver was transported by a Valley City ambulance for treatment of what the Highway Patrol said were minor injuries.

The 32-year-old Valley City man driving the snowplow was not hurt.