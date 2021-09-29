More record heat blankets North Dakota; Dickinson hits 100 degrees

Record heat blanketing western and central North Dakota early in the workweek reached historic levels Tuesday, with the temperature in Dickinson soaring to 100 degrees.

It appears to be the latest in the year that any weather station in the state has recorded a triple-digit temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

Dickinson's Tuesday reading was 2 degrees higher than the city's Sept. 28 record, set in 1905. The city on Monday tied its Sept. 27 record of 96 degrees set 123 years ago, in 1898.

Bismarck on Tuesday also had a record high -- 98 degrees -- besting the city's 1905 record for the date by 1 degree. It was the 50th day this year that the capital city has had a high of at least 90 degrees, according to the weather service. The most on record is 53 days in 1936. That was during the Dust Bowl, a period of prolonged dryness and dust storms that the National Drought Mitigation Center says is widely considered to be the "drought of record" for the nation.

Minot on Tuesday reached 96 degrees, besting the city's 1905 record of 94. The city also set a record on Monday, at 93 degrees.