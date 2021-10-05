More potentially record heat blanketing western North Dakota, worsening wildfire conditions

"The core of the heat is expected to peak on Tuesday for many locations across the Northern Plains, but temperatures will likely remain well above average through the end of the week," Benz said.

The heat along with gusty conditions and low humidity will exacerbate the wildfire risk. The National Weather Service on Tuesday posted a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions in the northwest, along with a fire weather watch for Wednesday for all of western and central North Dakota. There already have been 2,400 wildfires in North Dakota this year -- more than 2 ½ times the number all of last year.

The fire danger in western and central North Dakota on Tuesday was rated as very high or extreme. All counties in the region except Kidder have some form of burning restrictions in place.

The conditions also mean it's unlikely there will be much improvement in the drought that has plagued North Dakota and much of the rest of the region this year.