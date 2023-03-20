The first day of spring Monday came with an outlook from weather forecasters for more measurable snow in southern North Dakota.

"Widespread accumulating snow ... looks to return tonight, then spread eastward Tuesday, before diminishing Tuesday night," the National Weather Service said. "A general 1 to 5 inches can be expected, with some higher amounts possible across the south, and especially the southeast."

The system could drop 2-4 inches in the south central region, including the Bismarck area, and 6-8 inches in the southeast, including Fargo. A winter storm watch is in effect for southeast and east central North Dakota.

Bismarck has received 92.7 inches of snow this season, the third-snowiest winter in city history. Records date to the winter of 1874-75. Normal winter snowfall for Bismarck is 50.5 inches; the city last year got 55.1 inches. The all-time mark is 101.6 inches in 1996-97. Another 7.7 inches is needed for the winter to move into the No. 2 spot all time; another 9 inches would break the record.

Bismarck has gotten nearly 2 feet of snow in March. The ample precipitation in the city and state continues to cut into drought. About half of North Dakota remains in moderate drought, with a small patch of severe drought in the Williston region, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. That's down from more than two-thirds of the state being in those two drought categories at the end of February. The rest of the state, including Bismarck-Mandan, is considered abnormally dry.

"Snow has been on the ground since November in much of North Dakota and portions of neighboring states, with recent cold weather maintaining impressive snow depths even as snow continues to fall," U.S. Department of Agriculture Meteorologist Brad Rippey wrote in the most recent drought report. "Bismarck reported at least a trace of snow on 11 of the first 13 days of March, totaling 22.5 inches."

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of USDA, the Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA's U.S. Spring Outlook says the abnormally wet winter will improve drought across must of the western U.S. It says there is a greater-than-50% chance that drought will be erased in North Dakota by late June.

The outlook also says there is a better-than-equal chance of moderate flooding in the Red River Valley, but little chance of major flooding anywhere in North Dakota. The south central region could see some minor flooding on Missouri River tributaries.

The weather this week will continue to be cooler than normal, according to the weather service. High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan are forecast mainly in the 20s, rising to the 30s for Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows hovering around 10 before rising into the teens late-week. Normal for this time of year is a high in the mid-40s and a low in the low-20s, according to weather service data.