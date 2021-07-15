More help announced for drought-stricken producers; conditions improve slightly over week

There isn't much relief in the forecast. The National Weather Service's five-day outlook calls for high temperatures in the 90s and little chance of rain into early next week, and forecasters say next week's heat could be "excessive," or well above normal. Longer-term, the agency's latest drought briefing says above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are expected for the entire month of July.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Struggling producers

This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 75% of topsoil and 80% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- about the same as the previous week.

Fifty-four percent of the state's staple spring wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition, up 4% over the week. More than one-fourth of the corn crop and one-third of the soybean crop remain in those categories. Nearly one-third of the durum wheat crop also is rated poor or very poor.