More help announced for drought-stricken producers; conditions improve slightly over week

Help is mounting for drought-stricken farmers and ranchers in North Dakota as dry conditions persist from west to east.
The federal Risk Management Agency this week announced that it will work with crop insurance companies to ensure quick and fair payments to impacted producers. The agency that oversees the federal crop insurance program will simplify paperwork and provide companies with more flexibility on things such as crop samples.
“We recognize the distress experienced by farmers and ranchers because of drought, and these emergency procedures will authorize insurance companies to expedite the claims process," RMA Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy said in a statement.
It's the second move by RMA since Flournoy came to North Dakota in late June for a two-day drought tour with U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. The agency last week said it will allow producers to hay, graze or chop cover crops on prevented plant acres at any time and still receive their full crop insurance indemnity.
Farmers and ranchers are still seeking the OK for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program land before Aug. 1, while the hay is still of good quality. Hoeven and other members of North Dakota's congressional delegation have asked Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to grant permission, as have state officials.
RMA in another recent move said that beginning with the 2022 crop year it will establish separate units for spring wheat and durum wheat for the purposes of crop insurance. That means a farmer's gain on one type of crop won't impact payments for loss on another type. Spring wheat is generally used for baked goods such as bread, while durum is grown for pasta.
The U.S. Durum Growers Association and the North Dakota Grain Growers applauded the move, calling it "a big step in helping producers mitigate risks."
Drought monitor
Conditions in North Dakota improved slightly over the past week, though all of the state remains in some form of drought.
Exceptional drought, the worst of four categories, covers about 8% of North Dakota -- roughly the north central region -- down from 12% last week and 18% the week before, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, published Thursday. Extreme drought, the second-worst category, impacts another 40%, virtually unchanged from last week.
While significant rainfall fell to the south in eastern South Dakota and northeastern Nebraska, North Dakota was marked by "below-normal precipitation coupled with (continued) dryness," wrote National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist Adam Hartman.
There isn't much relief in the forecast. The National Weather Service's five-day outlook calls for high temperatures in the 90s and little chance of rain into early next week, and forecasters say next week's heat could be "excessive," or well above normal. Longer-term, the agency's latest drought briefing says above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation are expected for the entire month of July.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Struggling producers
This week's crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service rates 75% of topsoil and 80% of subsoil in North Dakota as being short or very short of moisture -- about the same as the previous week.
Fifty-four percent of the state's staple spring wheat crop is rated in poor or very poor condition, up 4% over the week. More than one-fourth of the corn crop and one-third of the soybean crop remain in those categories. Nearly one-third of the durum wheat crop also is rated poor or very poor.
The North Dakota Wheat Commission is hosting a virtual preharvest wheat market update on Monday. Industry and grain trade experts will discuss markets through harvest and beyond, targeting factors that specifically impact spring wheat and durum. The free webinar begins at 9 a.m. CST. Registration is required, at www.ndwheat.com.
Pasture and range conditions in North Dakota are 71% poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 77% in those categories. Both percentages are slight improvements over the week.
The first cutting of the alfalfa hay crop is about 85% complete and the second cutting is just getting underway -- both near the average pace. Two-thirds of the crop is rated poor or very poor.
Ranchers in need of feed for their livestock have assistance options through the state Agriculture Department and North Dakota State University.
The state has reactivated the Drought Hotline and interactive hay map. For more information, go to www.nd.gov/ndda.
NDSU’s FeedList website, at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/feedlist, also is designed to connect feed sellers and buyers.
More information
Gov. Doug Burgum in April declared a statewide disaster. The State Water Commission reactivated the Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply Project Assistance Program, and the State Water Commission has approved $4.1 million in funding. The program provides 50% cost share assistance of up to $4,500 per project. For more information, go to www.swc.nd.gov or call the Water Commission at 701-328-4989.
Information on federal tax relief options available to farmers and ranchers who have sold or are considering selling livestock because of drought is at https://bit.ly/3vGf6OR.
Producers can access the federal Agriculture Department's Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool or Disaster-at-a-Glance fact sheet at www.farmers.gov.
