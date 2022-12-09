'Monstrous' storm system could bring blizzard to North Dakota

What one weather forecasting agency is calling a potentially "monstrous" storm system could bring a second early season blizzard to North Dakota next week.

"The stage is being set for extreme weather conditions over the U.S. next week, especially for the middle of the nation," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

The system is expected to bring substantial rain to the West Coast this weekend and then move across the Rockies, organizing into what AccuWeather said could be a "monstrous system" that could bring severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the south central U.S. and "an all-out blizzard" to the Northern Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Portions of the North Central states could be dealing with a doozy of a storm," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. "Moisture that is transported from the Gulf of Mexico all the way to the Northern Plains by next Tuesday should be impressive."

Snow totals could range from a few inches to a foot or more, and extensive blowing and drifting is expected to hamper travel.

"Much of western and central North Dakota has a high chance (70-80%) of getting at least 6 inches of snow Monday night through Wednesday, with the most significant impacts currently expected Tuesday night through Wednesday," the National Weather Service said.

Drought update

Recent precipitation including the 2-3 feet of snow that fell during the Nov. 10 blizzard haven't done much to cut into drought that has blanketed the state following a dry summer.

This week's U.S. Drought Monitor map shows no change from last week for North Dakota. Severe drought covers 29% of the state, essentially the southeast portion and western third. Moderate drought covers 58%, and the rest of North Dakota is considered abnormally dry.

"In terms of precipitation, the region was generally dry, although some significant mountain snowfall was observed in western Wyoming and in the Rockies of Colorado, while lesser accumulations were reported in areas of the Dakotas," Western Regional Climate Center Associate Research Scientist David Simeral wrote in this week's report.

Eastern and northern portions of Burleigh County and a strip of southeastearn Morton County are in moderate drought; the rest of the two counties including the Bismarck-Mandan metro is abnormally dry. That's despite the fact that the 26 inches of snow that has fallen in Bismarck so far this season is double the norm, according to weather service statistics.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the National Drought Mitigation Center and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center says drought will persist across most of North Dakota at least through February.