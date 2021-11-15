Mild temperatures to give way to gusty conditions

A mild start to the workweek is forecast to turn chillier and windier on Wednesday.

High temperatures in the Bismarck-Mandan area should reach into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. They could make it into the 60s in southwestern North Dakota.

But strong winds are expected to develop behind a cold front early Tuesday, continuing into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Northwest winds of 30-40 mph with gusts of 50-60 mph are possible. Travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles. The maximum wind gusts predicted for the Bismarck area are about 45 mph.

A high wind warning has been posted for western and much of central North Dakota for most of Tuesday, with the rest of the central region under a wind advisory. Bismarck is right on the line separating the two areas. The system also could bring some snow across the north, with light accumulations. Cold wind chills also are possible, especially Wednesday.

High temperatures across the state Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are forecast to drop down to the 20s and 30s, with western and central areas including Bismarck-Mandan reaching into the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

It's been an active few days for weather. A storm system that moved through late last week brought strong winds to much of the state and several inches of snow to parts of eastern North Dakota, and created slick roads. Two people were injured when the SUV they were in went out of control on an icy Interstate 94 on Friday and was struck by a bus hauling the Dickinson State University football team. None of the 38 players and coaches on the bus was injured.

An Alberta clipper that swept in from Canada on Saturday brought a mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow, resulting in multiple crashes on I-94 between Richardton to the west of Bismarck-Mandan and Crystal Springs to the east.

