McKenzie County added to disaster declaration
McKenzie County added to disaster declaration

Weather map

Weather events from the June 10-11 overnight storm in western and central North Dakota

 PROVIDED

Federal officials have approved disaster aid to help western North Dakota's McKenzie County recover from early June storms.

President Joe Biden earlier this month approved Gov. Doug Burgum's request for a presidential major disaster declaration for the storms that caused more than $2.3 million in damage to roads and other infrastructure.

The presidential declaration was for eight counties: Burke, Divide, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, LaMoure, Sioux and Williams. McKenzie County has now been added to the list, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday.

The storms on June 7-11 caused overland flooding and produced damaging winds and hail. Cities, counties, townships and certain private nonprofits that are in the disaster declaration area can tap into FEMA cost-share assistance to help pay for repairs to roads and other infrastructure.

Tags

Local Weather

