Another round of accumulating snow is headed Bismarck's way.

"We know it's sounding like a broken record now," the National Weather Service quipped on social media Friday.

Snow and blowing snow is expected early Sunday into Monday across much of western and central North Dakota, with winds gusting to 35 mph. More than 4 inches of snow is possible south of the Interstate 94 corridor.

"Gusty winds may cause areas of blowing and drifting snow, reducing visibility and making travel hazardous," forecasters said. "Some areas may see heavier snowfall accumulations, though there remains uncertainty in exact locations of the potentially greater snow amounts at this time."

The Bismarck-Mandan region is in an area considered at high risk of heavy snow accumulations. The rest of southern North Dakota is considered at either high or medium risk, with the northern tier of the state -- Williston to Minot to Grand Forks -- at low risk.

Bismarck got 12.3 inches of snow from the storm that hit earlier this week. The city's season total is 75.4 inches, making this winter the ninth-snowiest in city history, according to weather service data. Another 4.8 inches would push it into eighth place all-time, and another 5 inches into seventh place.

The city record is 101.6 inches in 1996-97.

The system will not pack any arctic air. High temperatures this weekend in Bismarck-Mandan are forecast in the lower 30s Saturday and the upper 20s Sunday.

More information on Bismarck snow removal is at https://bismarcknd.gov/249/Snow-Removal. More information on Mandan snow removal is at bit.ly/3UDbEkm.