Late-week storm could bring blizzard conditions to North Dakota; weekend could be frigid

The weather in North Dakota on Tuesday as voters head to the Election Day polls promises to be seasonal, but the rest of the week is likely to be a different story.

A system bearing down on the Plains is forecast to bring a winter storm to the state late Wednesday through Friday.

"It's still uncertain where the heavy snow is going to be, but models show some places across North Dakota could see significant snowfall ... in excess of 6 inches; some places might see a foot of snow," National Weather Service Meteorologist Nathan Heinert said Monday.

Winds gusting 45-55 mph could create blizzard conditions in some areas.

"It's going to be a significant storm," Heinert said.

The state forecast for Election Day calls for high temperatures in the 30s west to the lower 50s in the southeast; Bismarck-Mandan should see the mid-40s, with light winds.

But what's known in meteorological circles as a "Colorado low" is forecast to move into the region late Wednesday, Heinert said. That's a system that develops in southeastern Colorado or northeastern New Mexico and tracks northeast across the Plains, producing big storms.

"Where it's going to set up is still a little uncertain," Heinert said, but he added that Tuesday will be "a good day for people to prepare for this storm system -- get snowblowers ready to go and all that."

Wind with the storm is forecast to be close to but not quite on the level of Sunday's winds, which accompanied a cold front that blew through and gusted to 67 mph in Bismarck and to a similar level in many other parts of the state.

The winds contributed to a fatal crash in LaMoure County in southeastern North Dakota, when a gust flipped an empty enclosed trailer being towed by a pickup truck. That sent the truck into the path of a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 281, killing a passenger in the pickup -- 64-year-old Renee Woehl, of Kulm -- and seriously injuring the driver, John Woehl, 69, of Kulm.

Frigid air from Canada will move into the state on the backside of the storm system later this week, dropping temperatures about 20 degrees below normal. Highs in Bismarck-Mandan are expected to be only around 15 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows around zero, possibly even on the negative side.