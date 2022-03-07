January-type cold to blanket North Dakota later this week

The official start of spring is less than two weeks away, but this week in North Dakota might feel a little closer to the middle of winter.

A wave of cold air is expected to wash over the Northern Plains as the jet stream dives far to the south and a cold front moves in. Wind gusts on Tuesday are expected to reach 36 mph in the Bismarck-Mandan area and as high as 46 mph in parts of northern North Dakota. The arctic blast then "will bring a period of well-below-normal temperatures for the second half of the workweek," the National Weather Service said.

Overnight low temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan the latter part of the week will be around zero, and wind chills Wednesday through Friday in the region will be around minus 20. Highs are forecast in the teens and mid-20s. Those numbers are more typical of early January. The norm for this time of year is lows in the upper teens and highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in northern North Dakota are expected to sink to minus 15, with wind chills nearing 30 below.

A snow storm is expected along the southern extent of the cold snap, but it's not expected to come higher than southern South Dakota, according to AccuWeather. The National Weather Service said that in North Dakota there is "only hit-and-miss chances for light snow through the rest of the workweek."

A warm-up appears in store for the weekend, with Bismarck-Mandan highs forecast in the mid-30s on Saturday and in the lower 40s on Sunday.

"This will be a significant cold shot but brief, as a warm-up is expected to follow into the following week for the Plains on east," said Paul Pastelok, lead long-range meteorologist for AccuWeather.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.