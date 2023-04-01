Officials on Saturday morning reopened Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Fargo and I-29 between Fargo and the South Dakota border.

Both highways were shut down Friday night due to poor road conditions caused by strong winds and blowing snow. The state Department of Transportation on Saturday lifted a no travel advisory in southeastern North Dakota.

No one was hurt when a bus carrying members of the North Dakota State University women's volleyball team slid off I-94 on Friday while traveling to an exhibition match scheduled Saturday in Beach against Montana State. The NDSU team returned to Fargo and will be replaced by the team from the University of Mary in Bismarck.

The system that tore through the Plains and led to blizzard conditions in eastern South Dakota missed Bismarck but clipped southeastern North Dakota.

A potentially major winter storm is expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the Northern Plains. The National Weather Service on Saturday said there could be "widespread major/extreme impacts," with strong potential for a foot or more of snow in eastern and southeastern North Dakota.

"This would be the most impactful winter storm of the season," weather service forecasters in Grand Forks said.

The exact track of the storm was still uncertain Saturday, with the chance that the Colorado low could take a more easterly track. Forecasters in Bismarck said there's about a 50% chance in the region for heavy snowfall late Monday through Wednesday.