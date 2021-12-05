Ice formation expected on Missouri River; Bismarck-Mandan gets first significant snowfall

Colder weather over the weekend could initiate ice formation along the stretch of the Missouri River in Burleigh and Morton counties, but flooding is not likely, according to the National Weather Service.

"There is currently little to no ice along the river south of Garrison Dam, but with overnight temperatures in the low single digits and daytime highs in the midteens on Monday, floating sheets of ice should be observed passing through the area by early (this) week," weather service Meteorologist Todd Hamilton wrote in an outlook.

It's not a certainty that enough ice will form to cover the river channel in the Bismarck-Mandan area, because the snap of very cold weather isn't expected to last long. Overnight lows into Monday are forecast around zero in the area, with wind chills near 20 below. But afternoon highs are expected to be back above freezing by Wednesday.

"The past ten years have seen between 5-7 feet of rise in water levels during a complete icing over of the river, often within 24 hours," Hamilton said. "The Missouri River gauge at Bismarck is currently around 3.6 feet and even though a great amount of uncertainty always exists with ice-affected water levels, recent history would suggest that even a complete icing over of the river would keep water levels below the flood stage of 14.5 feet."

Bismarck-Mandan got 2-3 inches of snow over the weekend. Higher amounts fell to the north, including reports of half a foot in Ward and Bottineau counties. Forecasters urged caution for travelers on Sunday, with high winds expected to gust from 40-60 mph in western and central North Dakota. Many roads in the state were reported to be ice- or snow-covered.

