Hot Halloween to be followed by cold, possible snow

Trick-or-treaters in North Dakota going door to door without jackets on Monday might be donning winter coats in just a couple of days, with a big change in the weather expected midweek.

The balmy Halloween will give way to much colder temperatures and the possibility of light snow, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Monday were forecast around 60 degrees across the state. That's about 10 degrees warmer than the normal high for this time of year, but not unusual.

"Halloween occurs at a time of year when all four seasons can be experienced in the Northern Plains," the weather service said.

For example, Bismarck on Halloween has been as warm as 77 degrees, in 1999, and as cold as minus 10, just eight years earlier. In 1943 the city saw nearly 5 inches of snow fall on the holiday.

The early week weather pattern has a westward dip in the jet stream bringing cold and stormy weather to much of the western U.S., but mild conditions to the Central Plains and the eastern U.S., AccuWeather reported.

"After the initial wave of moisture, the incoming storm will open the door for a lot of colder air to flow into the (West), allowing many places to have their lowest temperatures so far this season," AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor said.

The cold weather is forecast to move into the Northern Plains when a strong cold front pushes through late Wednesday.

Highs for Bismarck-Mandan are expected to drop from around 70 on Tuesday and Wednesday -- more than 20 degrees above average -- to the upper 30s on Thursday, about 10 degrees below normal. They should then rebound slightly, reaching into the 40s and mid-50s through the weekend, according to the weather service forecast.

There's a chance of rain or snow in the state on Thursday, and slight chances of rain and snow over the weekend. No widespread accumulations of snow are expected anywhere in North Dakota, however. More severe storms are expected in the Central Plains and Southern Plains as the cold front meets up with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, according to AccuWeather.

This week is the annual Winter Weather Awareness Week, when the weather service and state agencies including the Transportation Department, Highway Patrol, Emergency Services, and Parks and Recreation aim to get people prepared for the upcoming season and its potential dangers. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3Udk4P6.