High winds, subzero cold in store this week for North Dakota

A system moving out of the Pacific Northwest will bring warmth and wind to North Dakota as the workweek begins before giving way to another arctic air mass midweek.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for western and central North Dakota through midmorning Tuesday, with gusts in excess of 50 mph forecast. A winter storm watch was in effect for eastern North Dakota through Tuesday afternoon, with up to 2 inches of snow, 60 mph gusts and blizzard conditions expected.

"Warm air will spread across the Plains and Mississippi Valley out ahead of this system (Monday) and on Tuesday," the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said in a weather wrapup. "This system will deepen quite a bit as it moves across southern Canada (Monday), leading to light snow and high winds across portions of the Northern Plains where high wind warnings are in effect."

High temperatures in Bismarck-Mandan were forecast to be in the lower 40s on Monday but then drop into the single digits overnight and climb back only into the lower teens on Tuesday. Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday are forecast around 10 below zero, with Wednesday's high only around zero and Thursday morning's low around 20 below.

Wind chills Tuesday night through Thursday morning are forecast in the minus 30s and minus 40s over most of North Dakota. In Bismarck-Mandan, it could feel as cold as minus 31.

"There will be plenty of cold air to work with overnight as strong high pressure over the Northern Plains funnels cold air down across the center of the country," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

This week's roller coaster weather follows a pattern that's been in place for a few weeks. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jason Anglin last week said it's the result of a series of Alberta clipper systems interspaced with brief periods of warm westerly air pushing east over the Rockies.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.