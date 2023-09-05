Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
