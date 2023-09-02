The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We…