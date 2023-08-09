The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.