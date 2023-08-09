The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit bismarcktribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 9, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Do…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …