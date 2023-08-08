The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Do…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …
Bismarck will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling f…