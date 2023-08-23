The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until WED 12:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit bismarcktribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
