It will be a warm day in Bismarck. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
