Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 tho…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…