Bismarck people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph.