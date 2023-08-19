Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.