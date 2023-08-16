Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on bismarcktribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Bismarck area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees…
The Bismarck area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is mo…
Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
The Bismarck area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bismarck. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…