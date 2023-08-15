Bismarck folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bismarck area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit bismarcktribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Bismarck, ND
